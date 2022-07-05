Bank of The West Sells 2,346 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $246.35 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

