Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BSVN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,716. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.82.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank7 (BSVN)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.