Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BSVN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,716. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

