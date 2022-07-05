Barclays Lowers Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target to GBX 220

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.