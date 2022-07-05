Barclays Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

