Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.36) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($3.94).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.43. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £347.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

