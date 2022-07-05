Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.