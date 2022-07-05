Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.29

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.29 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 1083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $34.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

