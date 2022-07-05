Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,789. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

