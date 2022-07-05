Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.24.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

