Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.19

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $753.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

