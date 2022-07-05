BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 94,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 412,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

