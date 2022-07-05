BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 151,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

