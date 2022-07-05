Binemon Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $684,677.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars.

