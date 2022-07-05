BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.57.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BioNTech by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

