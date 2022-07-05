BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Up 18.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. 48,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 49,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.
BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
