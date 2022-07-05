BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Up 18.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. 48,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 49,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

