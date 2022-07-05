Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 29174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

The company has a market cap of C$381.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1676821 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

