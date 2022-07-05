Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $54.47 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $72.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $54.47 or 0.00267392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,372.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00518862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,106,070 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

