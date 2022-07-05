BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BKN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,098. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

