BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BKN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,098. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
