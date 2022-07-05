Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $27,857.50 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,170. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

