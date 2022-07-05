Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 37% Lower This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $2,894.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.