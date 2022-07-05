Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Acquires $12,860.75 in Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian purchased 7,349 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,860.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $51,556.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian purchased 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian purchased 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian purchased 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian purchased 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,327.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,982. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

