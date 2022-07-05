Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,819. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.26 million, a P/E ratio of 238.09, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.