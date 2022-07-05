BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCVVF stock remained flat at $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

