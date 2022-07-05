BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BCVVF stock remained flat at $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.
About BOC Aviation (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Aviation (BCVVF)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.