BOMB Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $169,815.84 and $95,325.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

