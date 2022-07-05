Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 41413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$114.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

