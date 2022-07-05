boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.