boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

