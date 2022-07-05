Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horacio Rozanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00.

Shares of BAH traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,717. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

