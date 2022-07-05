Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 55.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 220.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,882. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

