Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

BSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 5,722,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,293. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

