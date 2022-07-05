Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BOXD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 58,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,918,960. Boxed has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Boxed news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,310.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,169,000. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.