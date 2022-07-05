BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 420 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.09) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 172 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.24. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

