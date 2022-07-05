Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.23

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 26701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

