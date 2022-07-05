Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 331,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $4,477,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRDG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 120,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $428.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

