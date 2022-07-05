Briggs Morrison Sells 62,292 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNDX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 1,173,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,798. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

