Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 19,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 47.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.