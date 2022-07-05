Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.95

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 263278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

