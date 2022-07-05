British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 540 by Analysts at Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 710 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,257. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.