British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 540. The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 175655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 710 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.00.

Get British Land alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

British Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.