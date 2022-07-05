Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.25. 29,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,082. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

