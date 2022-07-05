Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $58.67

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after buying an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $17,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

