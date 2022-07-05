Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $139.90

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

