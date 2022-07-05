Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Purchases A$55,000.00 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Rating) insider Michael Fry bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($37,671.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
About Brookside Energy (Get Rating)
