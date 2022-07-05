Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Bunge stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.