C5 Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:CXACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

C5 Acquisition’s (NYSE:CXACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 6th. C5 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of C5 Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of C5 Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

