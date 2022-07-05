Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Cable One comprises 4.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 3.03% of Cable One worth $267,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,292.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,420.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,866.00.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

