Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 234429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

