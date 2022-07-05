CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00138027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00454371 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00087076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015854 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

