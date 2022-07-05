Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

