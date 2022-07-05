Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.
About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)
